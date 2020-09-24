Ryan Tubridy announces some of Friday’s Late Late show guests

The host has spilled details about this week's line-up

Ryan Tubridy announced some of his Late Late show guests for this week on his RTÉ Radio 1 show this morning.

The broadcaster revealed he will be joined by Dr Anthony Fauci, former president of Ireland Mary McAleese, and championship boxer Kellie Harrington.

The chat show host is particularly excited to interview Dr Anthony Fauci, who has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the U.S. since 1984.

Ryan said: “Do you know who I’m interested in talking tomorrow night on the late late is Dr Anthony Fauci whose joining us from NYC to talk about what the hell is going on over there.”

“He has the most difficult job, particularly in the US this week they hit over 200k people dead, this is the fourth largest wholesale death rate in the country – the civil war, the flu, and World War Two.”

Ryan also admitted he’s looking forward to asking the immunologist about Donald Trump.

He said: “He undermines Anthony Fauci at every turn, has pretty much taken him off TVs so he can’t outshine him, as Fauci is liked and respected.”

“In some ways that’s why he’s available to us tomorrow night because Trump doesn’t want to have him on, so I will. I look forward to his company no end.”

The Late Late Show airs this Friday on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.