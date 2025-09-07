Ryan Tubridy and fiancée Dr Clare Kambamettu to tie the knot in gorgeous Galway hotel in the ‘coming weeks’

Ryan Tubridy and his fiancée, Dr Clare Kambamettu, are reportedly set to tie the knot in a gorgeous Galway hotel in the “coming weeks.”

The popular presenter, who recently announced his engagement to the clinical psychologist, was first linked to Clare in July 2023.

According to the Irish Independent, despite keeping his circle small following the RTÉ payment scandal, the presenter has reportedly chosen the Abbeyglen Castle Hotel in Galway as their venue.

He even acted as a concierge in a hotel promotional video a few years ago, and he previously called the hotel a place “full of soul and fun.”

“The Abbeyglen in Galway is run by cousins of mine. It is a hotel that has soul, it has a sense of fun and doesn’t take itself too seriously. I love a night of piano, pints and messing. And there is a parrot at reception, what is not to love,” he said.

Upon being approached this past weekend, a hotel source declined to comment on the rumours, according to the Irish Independent.

The broadcaster, who has previously expressed his love for the West Coast and spent time there in the summer, withdrew to the hotel following the RTÉ payment scandal.

His cousin, Brian Hughes, owns Abbeyglen Castle in Clifden, which the presenter has previously described as the “most beautiful place” on earth.

Mr Hughes said of his cousin: “Ryan has been a huge part of Abbeyglen and our family for many years. But Ryan will go from strength to strength.”

The news comes shortly after Dr Clare Kambamettu slammed the “horrible” abuse her fiancé faced in the wake of the RTÉ payments scandal.

During an interview with the Irish Times, Dr Clare admitted: “I do think that there’s a lawlessness to the online world and social media.”

Citing the “horrible” abuse her fiancé Ryan experienced two years ago, she said she “feels a great deal of empathy” for people who are experiencing hatred towards them.

“Nobody wants someone they love and care about to experience that,” she explained.