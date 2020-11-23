Ryan Tubridy admits he’s ‘ridiculously excited’ for The Late Late Toy Show

Ryan Tubridy has shared his excitement ahead of the “biggest and brightest” Late Late Toy Show yet.

The highly anticipated show airs on RTÉ One on Friday, November 27, and promises to get viewers into the Christmas spirit.

The popular presenter played with some toys today for “research” purposes, admitting he was “ridiculously excited” for the show.

“The toys are bigger and brighter and better than ever before,” Ryan said, “The kids are from all over Ireland. In fact, they’re from all over the planet Earth.”

“It’s going to be so much fun. 9:35pm. Get your sweets, get your treats, join us on the couch.

“You, me, them, everybody,” he added, before telling his toy pig: “That’ll do pig”, quoting the film Babe.

Posing with some toys, Ryan wrote: “In my world, this is considered research.”

Ryan warned viewers that they would need tissues for the show, admitting he had a “real cry” after watching footage.

Speaking to the Sunday World, Ryan said: “I had a cry. It’s the first time in a while I had a real cry.