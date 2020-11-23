Ryan Tubridy admits he’s ‘ridiculously excited’ for The Late Late Toy Show

Ryan Tubridy has shared his excitement ahead of the “biggest and brightest” Late Late Toy Show yet.
The highly anticipated show airs on RTÉ One on Friday, November 27, and promises to get viewers into the Christmas spirit.
The popular presenter played with some toys today for “research” purposes, admitting he was “ridiculously excited” for the show.
“The toys are bigger and brighter and better than ever before,” Ryan said, “The kids are from all over Ireland. In fact, they’re from all over the planet Earth.”
“It’s going to be so much fun. 9:35pm. Get your sweets, get your treats, join us on the couch.
“You, me, them, everybody,” he added, before telling his toy pig: “That’ll do pig”, quoting the film Babe.
Ryan warned viewers that they would need tissues for the show, admitting he had a “real cry” after watching footage.
Speaking to the Sunday World, Ryan said: “I had a cry. It’s the first time in a while I had a real cry.
“I’d rather not tell you what it was that triggered it but it’s safe to say that we are achieving something big this year with the Toy Show – bigger than normal.”
“This year, more than ever, we need this Toy Show. Kids deserve it after the year they’ve been through. Parents deserve it too,” he added.
“And I also hope that grandparents will tune in because they have missed out on so much too and a lot of them are alone. So this year’s show is for them too.
“I don’t want to spoil all the surprises but when we did a call out for Irish kids living abroad to take part in the show this year – it wasn’t just for talented kids and toy-testing kids.
“From Brighton to Boston to Brisbane there are children taking part this year who will blow you away. Let’s just say that people like Granny McLaughlin in Monaghan will be getting some big surprises next Friday. There is a lot of heart in this year’s show.”
“From as early as March I was thinking about this show,” he explained.
“And more recently when travel restrictions got ramped up it became clear that for the first time ever kids may not see some of their family this year. And that upsets me, and the team, and will upset you at home watching.
“But in the world of technology we will try our best to spring some surprises and bring people together as best we can.
“We have a few things filmed already and one piece hit me hard. You will need the tissues on the night. Trust me.”