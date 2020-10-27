Ryan Tubridy admits he was ‘nervous’ RTÉ would cancel the Late Late Toy Show

The show is expected to air at the end of November

Ryan Tubridy admits he was ‘nervous’ RTÉ would cancel the Late Late...

Ryan Tubridy has admitted he was “nervous” RTÉ would cancel the Late Late Toy Show.

After RTÉ axed plans for Joe Duffy to host his Christmas Eve broadcast of Liveline from Grafton Street this year, the chat show host feared the Toy Show might not go ahead.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 show, Ryan said: “I did get a little nervous when I saw in the paper today that they’ve cancelled Joe Duffy’s Christmas Eve Liveline and I thought, ‘Are they going to come after the Toy Show too? You can’t do that.'”

“So we’ll have to get barbed wire. We’re going to build a wall, a toy wall, it’s going to be made of marshmallows and beanbags and cushions and I’m going to put it around.”

“So if anyone tries to come and get it I’ll be standing there at the gate like one of those wizards in Lord of the Rings going, ‘You shall not pass!’ and I will protect it.”

“But I did get a little nervous, I’ll be honest with you,” Ryan confessed.

The Late Late Toy Show is set to air on RTÉ One on Friday, November 27.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the programme will be filmed without a studio audience.

On Monday, RTÉ confirmed that they have axed plans to broadcast Liveline on Grafton Street this Christmas Eve.

A spokeswoman told the Irish Sun: “Liveline’s Christmas eve OB on Grafton street won’t be able to go ahead this year, due to Covid 19.”

“However, there will be a Liveline Xmas Eve special broadcasting on Radio 1 and plans for this are currently under way.”