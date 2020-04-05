Ryan Thomas says he is ‘full of fear and loneliness’ during lockdown with Lucy Mecklenburgh and new baby

Ryan Thomas says he is ‘full of fear and loneliness’ during lockdown...

Ryan Thomas has admitted he is “full of fear and loneliness” during the lockdown in the UK.

The former Coronation Street star is currently in lockdown with his fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh and their three-week-old baby boy Roman.

In a very honest post on his Instagram page, Ryan said he has been struggling during the crisis.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about parents who are soon to bring a baby or just had a baby like ourselves into this crazy world we live in right now, something none of us imagined,” he said.

“What is supposed to be one of the most special times in your life is full fear and loneliness.

“Everyday is a new challenge with a new born, luckily me & lucy have each other & work hard as a team to look after our baby in our little bubble.

“It is unsettling not having support and reassurance from loved ones and the knowledge of normal medical care available if needed and it makes you feel very vulnerable,” he added.

The Big Brother star then offered to help families in need during this tough time.

“To all parents out there you need to know you are doing such an amazing job.

it’s only small gesture but if you need anything nappies, baby grows, formula things.

“Maybe I can send in the post that we have or I can order for you online please dm me your address & what you need and I’ll try and do as much I can to help as know it must be a difficult time right now.

“Stay strong & positive 🙏🏼❤️,” he added.

