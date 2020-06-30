Ryan Seacrest announces split from longterm girlfriend – after he’s spotted vacationing with mystery woman

The couple have called it quits

Ryan Seacrest has announced his split from Shayna Taylor.

The TV presenter confirmed the news after he was papped vacationing with a mystery woman in Mexico.

A rep for Ryan told E! News: “Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago.”

“They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

It’s not known who Ryan’s new mystery woman is, but it’s understood their relationship is “romantic”.

The 45-year-old’s split from Shayna was pretty recent, as he only wished her a happy anniversary on Live With Kelly and Ryan back in May.

The couple dated on-and-off since they were first linked in 2014.