Ryan Reynolds gushes about fatherhood in rare personal interview

The actor shares three daughters with his wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds has gushed about fatherhood in a rare personal interview.

The Hollywood actor and his wife Blake Lively are parents to three daughters – James, 5, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1.

The couple are notoriously private when it comes to their children, but Ryan opened up about being a dad during a new interview with Access.

Ryan said: “I love being a girl dad. I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would have imagined. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers.”

“I’m the youngest of four boys so for me to have three daughters has been such a ride and I love every second of it.”

The 44-year-old admired Blake and their daughters for their “courage”, and said: “No joke, they are the most capable people I know.”

“If anything got crazy or scary in my life, they are the first people I would lean on because they have wisdom and strength and they’re calm under fire. They have courage under fire.”

Ryan also said he never spends too much time away from his daughters, as they always travel with him.

“We don’t split up like I shoot movies and my wife shoots movies and we go travel all over the place and we just all go together,” he said.

“I think that’s been the best part of it is that we really don’t spend a lot of time apart. I get to spend a lot of time with my girls.”