Ryan Gosling reacts to Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s Oscars snub for Barbie

Ryan Gosling has reacted to Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s Oscars snub for Barbie.

The 43-year-old was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ken in the box-office hit.

The actor has expressed his feelings on the Academy’s decision and revealed to the US media that he is utterly “disappointed.”

In his statement to the US media, the Barbie star said: “I am extremely honoured to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films,”

“And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honoured and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.”

“But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film.”

“No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius.”

“Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history.”

“Their work should be recognised along with the other very deserving nominees,” he added.

“Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film,” he concluded.

A source told the Daily Mail: “He is ecstatic that he was honoured but it is bittersweet that his enjoyment can’t be shared with Greta and Margot in the next few months because they were snubbed.”

The source added that the father-of-two will perform his famous number I’m Just Ken during the ceremony but “may incorporate his feelings on Margot and Greta not getting nominated.”

Many famous faces came out in support of Margot and Greta and slammed the Academy Awards for their snub.

Beaches actress Bette Midler took to X to share her thoughts: “This one goes out to Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie who crafted a film that was both a critical success and a cultural phenomenon, delving into feminist themes through the lens of Barbie and challenging patriarchal norms,”

“This movie not only resonated deeply but also grossed a billion dollars. Yet, in a twist of irony, it was Ken who received the Oscar nomination. Everyone go re-watch Barbie tonight.”

“This one goes out to Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie who crafted a film that was both a critical success and a cultural phenomenon, delving into feminist themes through the lens of Barbie and challenging patriarchal norms. This movie not only resonated deeply but also grossed a… — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 23, 2024

Full House actor John Stamos also showed his support for the two women as he posted a funny video to his Instagram alongside a sweet caption.

In his post, he wrote: “This one goes out to Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie who crafted a film that was both a critical success and a cultural phenomenon, delving into feminist themes through the lens of Barbie and challenging patriarchal norms,”

“This movie not only resonated deeply, but also grossed OVER a billion dollars. Yet, in a twist of irony, both women were snubbed by the Academy. Everyone go re-watch Barbie tonight.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos)