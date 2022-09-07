Ryan Giggs to face retrial in assault case against ex-girlfriend Kate Greville

Ryan Giggs will face a retrial in his assault case against his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville.

The former Manchester United star has been accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against his ex-girlfriend between August 2017 and November 2020.

Ryan is also charged with assaulting Kate, causing her actual bodily harm, and common assault of her sister Emma at his home in Manchester on November 1, 2020.

Ryan had pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

The former Manchester United footballer was sentenced to face a re-trial on the domestic violence charges against him, during a hearing on Wednesday at Manchester Crown Court.

The new trial date was set for July 31, 2023.

The original trial, which kicked off on August 8, was due to last two weeks – however, the jury of seven women and five men had been told that it may run into a third week.

The jury had been out considering their deliberations for 22 hours and 59 minutes before they were brought back into court at 3:04pm on Wednesday.

They failed to reach a verdict on any of the three counts Ryan faced during the four-week domestic violence case at Manchester Crown Court.

Judge Hilary Manley asked if they had reached a verdict on any counts on which a majority of 10 to one juror had agreed.

The foreman of the jury answered: “No,” and was asked if there was any “realistic prospect” of them reaching verdicts if given more time, to which he responded: “No”.

The judge thanked the jurors and discharged them, warning them not to discuss the case as there may be another trial of the case in the future.