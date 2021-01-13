Home Top Story Ryan Dorsey shares sweet family photo with Naya Rivera – as stars...

Ryan Dorsey shares sweet family photo with Naya Rivera – as stars mark her 34th birthday

A host of Glee stars also paid tribute to the late actress

By
Sophie Clarke
-
Ryan Dorsey has lead the tributes to Naya Rivera on what would have been her 34th birthday.

The Glee actress tragically drowned on July 8, after renting a pontoon boat at Lake Piru in Southern California with her son Josey.

Ryan marked Naya’s birthday by sharing a sweet family photo of the pair with their son, captioning the Instagram post: “Just as surreal as it is real that you’re gone.”

 

“If that makes sense, but none of this still makes any sense…34..I could just hear you saying ‘Ah, I’m old AF now!’ Ha…”

“Rest easy old lady…❤️ 💫 🤍🖤💫❤️,” he added.

A host of Naya’s Glee co-stars also shared moving tributes, with Heather Morris writing: “Happy Birthday my angel. I can’t write a sappy monologue because it’s just too hard…but I love you and I can’t describe how much I miss you.”

 

Amber Riley, who played Mercedes Jones on the show, wrote: “A little update Naya, earth is REALLY ghetto now!!! Still, I miss you so very much and I wish you were here.

“There hasn’t been a day where you don’t cross my mind, and when you do, I take a moment of silence to remember all the beautiful moments we got to spend together.

“I’m listening to Amy Winehouse, sippin wine, and eating a very fancy charcuterie in your honor today (don’t worry, I’m checking on mom). HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY ANGEL 🥳🥰”.

 

Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel, penned: “Happy birthday, babe. Miss you. ❤️”.

Kevin McHale shared a throwback photo from a night out with the cast, writing: “Happy birthday, 🐝.”

“No one else could get us to be this messy in public,” he added.

 

