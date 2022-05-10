Ryan Dorsey remembers Naya Rivera in heartbreaking Mother’s Day tribute

Ryan Dorsey has posted a heartbreaking Mother’s Day tribute to his late ex-wife Naya Rivera.

The actor was married to the Glee actress from 2014 to 2018, and the pair welcomed a son named Josey together.

Naya tragically died in July 2020 at the age of 33, as a result of a drowning accident.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 38-year-old shared a snap of their six-year-old son with his grandmother, alongside old photos of Naya and Josey, followed by a picture of flowers at her grave.

He captioned the post: “I woke up thinking about so much. Josey with his grandma & me by myself. I don’t text Happy Mothers Day b/c that seems like an insane thing to do considering. My mind full of so many thoughts. So many things.”

“So many things to do this Sunday but first thing on the list was to get on with it & head to my least favorite place in the world.”

“I tried to go back to sleep for a little longer as if I could just dream through reality and postpone real life a bit longer. But I just lay there staring up through the air in front of my eyes.”

Ryan continued: “Flashes of memories of me as a little boy at his age w/ my mom turned into some gratitude for the years I’ve had & still have, turns into the times my son & I had with his and how they were stopped…”

“I know how this day is going to go. Plenty of time for water works, but not now. I fight it & up I get.”

“On the way there’s places I pass that bring back times. This is where we took him when he was little that one time…Damn, we had dinner there. That’s the street I used to live on when we first met… she used to live there on Magnolia,” he wrote.

“Flowers sold out where I used to always get them. I’ll just get some on the way… I miss my exit as I feel like I didn’t blink for 10 minutes as my mind was wandering with so many flashes.”

“The harder I think about things, it’s harder to believe. Un-fu*king-believable, still that this is reality. That this is our real life and I have to blink hard & shake my head as if to snap out of it & grasp the facts of it all once and for all.”

“The thing about LA for me is its like every mile or so I drive is a memory of an experience that stings bc it’s gone,” he explained.

“Turning onto Forest Lawn Drive will alway bring the memory of two summers ago. But the memories prior to that I have to be grateful for & our son.”

“So I have my time & my talk & shed my tears. Talk about the dumb shit that set us apart. Thinking about regrets & how life could be, but how it is. Then I have to go on with my day and…that’s all we can do is go on, go on while we can.”

Concluding his post, Ryan added: “Hug your mommas and grandmas, and love ‘em while you can. Forgive & forget, if you can. You don’t wanna maybe wish what if you did one day.”

Ryan and Naya tied the knot back in 2014, welcoming their son Josey the following year.

The former couple called it quits four years later.

Naya was declared missing on July 8, after her then 4-year-old son Josey was found sleeping on their rented pontoon boat in the middle of Lake Piru in Southern California.

Five days later, the 33-year-old’s body was found – and she was laid to rest in a private funeral at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park cemetery in the Hollywood Hills on July 24.