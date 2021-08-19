Ryan Andrews shares the moment he proposed to Michaela O’Neill in emotional video

The Fair City star popped the question to his longtime love on Ballymoney Beach in Co. Wexford last week

Ryan Andrews had shared the moment he proposed to Michaela O’Neill in an emotional video.

The Fair City star popped the question to his longtime love, who he has been dating for 12 years, last week on Ballymoney Beach in Co. Wexford.

Taking to TikTok on Thursday, the Irish actor uploaded a sweet clip of the lead-up to the proposal, videoing his unsuspecting girlfriend as she walked to the beach.

With Ed Sheeran’s song ‘One Life’ playing in the background, Ryan then videoed a handful of polaroids sitting in the sand of him and his wife-to-be, including photos of Michaela showing off her ring.

He captioned the video: “Forever! 💍 13/08/2021.”

Earlier this week, Ryan explained the reason he proposed to Michaela on Ballymoney Beach was because it was the location of very special memories for the couple.

He said: “Ballymoney holds a massive importance in both myself & Michaela’s life for so many different reasons, from our first trip there over 12 years ago together, where Michaela spent all her childhood, where all our Summers will be spent in the future, special moments & memories that really stick out in our minds!”

“We watched the sunset in the exact spot last night & we couldn’t be happier to add this to a long list of happy memories in Ballymoney! 🎉.”

