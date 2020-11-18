Ruthie Henshall and Russell Watson impress in their first I’m A Celeb Bushtucker Trials

Ruthie Henshall and Russell Watson impress in their first I’m A Celeb...

Ruthie Henshall and Russell Watson impressed their campmates and viewers on tonight’s I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here.

The West End star and the classical singer entered the camp during Wednesday night’s show, and were met by a series of both hilarious and horrific challenges.

Their celebrity campmates watched on as Ant and Dec explained that Ruthie and Russell would be taking part in three Bushtucker Trials, in an attempt to win twelve stars, each worth a meal for camp.

The first trial ‘Laughing Stocks’ had five stars up for grabs, and saw the stars dress up in jester costumes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

As Ruthie read out jokes, Russell attempted find the punch lines by using his mouth to fish out the correct answers from a barrel filled with slime, fish guts, and maggots.

The duo scored four out of a possible five stars, just missing out on the last after running out of time.

Round two ‘Eye Scream’ was worth two stars, and saw the pair use their mouths to transfer three fish eyes from a large bowl into an ice-cream tub, before crushing the juice of one on top.

They managed to win both stars up for grabs in the grotesque trial.

The third and final task ‘Critters in Ya Knickers’ was worth five stars, and saw the celebs dress in large clear trousers filled with critters.

Ruthie and Russell wore headphones and danced along to iconic songs, with their fellow campmates having to guess what song they were dancing too.

The celebs managed to guess all the songs correctly, which meant the newcomers won a total of eleven stars out of twelve for camp.

The campmates were awarded Oxtail for their efforts, and were pleasantly surprised by the dish.

I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here! returns to Virgin Media One on Thursday at 9pm.