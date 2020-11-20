Ruthie Henshall admits she ‘shagged Prince Edward at Buckingham Palace’ on I’m A Celeb

The West End star dated the Royal 'on and off' for five years in the 90s

Ruthie Henshall admitted she “shagged” Prince Edward at Buckingham Palace during tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

The stage actress dated the Earl of Wessex, who is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, on-and-off for about five years in the 1990s.

During tonight’s episode, the campmates were discussing the Royal family when Shane recalled performing at Buckingham Palace.

Later, Ruthie joked: “You performed in Buckingham Palace, you sang in the gardens, I shagged in the bedrooms!”

Shane replied: “I want to talk to you about that. You want to talk about it?” and Ruthie said “yes”.

The former EastEnders star said: “Come on tell me about Prince Edward,” and Ruthie replied: “Lovely bloke. And I genuinely fell in love with him.”

Explaining how they met, Ruthie said: “He was a production assistant at Andrew Lloyd Webber’s. And he then called me himself (Andrew) and he wanted me to play the lead in A Star Is Born. And Edward was my point of contact.”

“He was the one who’d call me up and say you’re rehearsing at 2 o’clock or whatever. And he said to me would you like to come to mine and watch the film of A Star Is Born with me and you can have some dinner. I was like what, ‘At the Palace, is that where you live?'”

Ruthie also recalled meeting the Queen for the first time, and said: “He invited me to Windsor for the weekend, as we’re walking I’m seeing a table outside and there’s people sitting round it.”

“And I’m thinking that looks like the Queen, and I remembered my dad had said to me that if you ever meet the Queen, you curtsy and call her ma’am. I grab her hand like this (handshake), forget all about the curtsy and I’m like, ‘Really really pleased to meet you, really pleased to meet you.'”

Shane then asked, “Did you know Diana much?” referring to the Princess of Wales, who tragically died in a car accident back in 1997.

Ruthie said: “I met her a couple of times and one of my favourite times was we were at Balmoral, there was Diana, The Queen, Margaret, the Queen Mother, Charles, Edward, myself.”

“She [Diana] was lovely. I don’t remember an awful lot because Charles gave me my first

martini. I’d never tried it before so I was fairly… I had two of them and I was like woah.”

The West End actress also revealed Princess Margaret asked her to sing for them.

“Margaret goes ‘yes, yes, oh sing us a song from that show you’re in, ‘and I was in Les Mis at the time. So I sang I Dreamed A Dream and I must have changed key three times because I was so pissed on martinis!”