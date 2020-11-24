Ruth Langsford denies making a dig towards This Morning ‘replacement’ Alison Hammond

Ruth Langsford has denied claims she made a dig about Alison Hammond’s reality TV background.

Over the weekend, the Sunday Mirror published an interview with Ruth where she opened up about her and Eamonn Holmes’ career as TV presenters.

She said: “We’ve put the work in. We didn’t do a reality show and get an overnight job on the telly. We’ve come up through the ranks.”

After the interview hit headlines, Ruth was accused of taking a pop at Alison Hammond, who’s set to replace her and Eamonn on This Morning alongside Dermot O’Leary.

Alison shot to fame on Big Brother back in 2002, and she’s since secured a permanent role presenting This Morning on Fridays.

Ruth has since denied claims her comments were aimed at Alison.

A spokesman for the 60-year-old told MailOnline: “The comments from Ruth were made as a general observation in an interview conducted more than six weeks ago, about the industry and different routes into the business.”

“Ruth was simply illustrating a point that whereas some presenters launch their careers by being on other TV programmes first, her and Eamonn’s experience and career paths had taken a different and more traditional path.”

“This wasn’t directed at anyone in particular – indeed she has always been supportive of a number of her professional colleagues and friends who have taken this route.”