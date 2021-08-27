Ruth Langsford calls Love Island’s Millie Court ‘Lillie’ in awkward This Morning blunder

Ruth Langsford called Love Island star Millie Court “Lillie” in an awkward This Morning blunder.

Millie and her beau Liam Reardon appeared on the show virtually on Friday, where they opened up about their plans after the show, which they won on Monday night.

As fans will recall, the couple had a rocky road in the villa, after Liam kissed bombshell Lillie Haynes in Casa Amor, leaving Millie heartbroken.

After watching footage of the couple’s time on Love Island, including the Casa Amor drama, Ruth’s co-host and husband Eamonn Holmes said: “Before you’re too hard on him, Millie and Lillie, you sound alike, you look alike. In fairness it could be a mistake anybody could’ve made.”

Millie awkwardly laughed, and asked: “You think?”

Ruth added: “Well obviously she doesn’t”, before accidentally saying: “Lillie, erm Millie.”

Millie’s eyes widened after hearing the blunder, before awkwardly laughing it off.

Ruth brushed off the blunder, and spoke to the Islanders about how they were finding being apart from each other while they quarantined.