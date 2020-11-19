Russell Watson convinces I’m A Celeb campmates he’s seen a ghost

This year's series is set in the spooky Gwrych Castle

Russell Watson has convinced his campmates he saw a ghost on tonight’s I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here.

The classical singer and West End star Ruthie Henshall joined the series on Wednesday night, and were set a series of secret missions on tonight’s show in order to win luxury items for camp.

Ruthie carried out the first secret task alone, after a portrait in the castle told her she had to convince Jordan North to give her a foot massage without raising suspicion.

Having succeeded in doing the first secret mission, Ruthie enlisted the help of Russell for the next task, in which they had to convince their campmates to incorrectly answer the Castle Coin Challenge.

The campmates were asked: “What was the first name of Shakespeare when he was baptised, A) William or B) Walter.”

Ruthie and Russell managed to convince the campmates to choose Walter, which meant Shane Richie and Beverley Callard came back to camp empty handed.

The third and final mission saw Russell pretend that he had seen a ghost in the spooky Gwrych Castle, screaming loud in fake panic.

Although Victoria Derbyshire was convinced ghosts were not real, the rest of the campmates appeared obviously worried by Russell’s “ghostly” encounter.

Having succeeded in all three secret missions undetected, Russell and Ruthie won all 12 luxury items for their campmates, which saw tears and joy at the sentimental gifts from home.

Mo Farah received a poster drawn by his four children, Rhianna, Aisha, Amani, and Hussein.

Vernon Kay got a blanket from home which he uses when his family watches TV together, while an emotional Jessica Plummer received a mug with a photo of her daughter Noa Lily on it.

Victoria also got teary eyed as she looked at a photo of her family from home, while Shane received his daughter’s shower gel.

The other celebs received more essential gifts, with Jordan North delighted by his Burnley scarf and AJ Pritchard with his curl cream for his hair.

Beverley received a hairbrush, Hollie Arnold got a ten-year-old dressing gown, and Russell earned a pillow.

Ruthie got mascara, and Giovanna Fletcher picked S Club 7’s ‘Reach for the Stars’ for her luxury item so that her campmates could enjoy a dance and sing-a-long.