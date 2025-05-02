Russell Brand granted bail in first court hearing over rape and assault charges

Russell Brand has been granted bail after appearing in court charged with rape and sexual assault.

The comedian appeared at the Westminster Magistrates Court in London on Friday morning, after being officially charged last month.

The 49-year-old was accompanied by his lawyer Oliver Schneider-Sikorsky, who successfully defended Kevin Spacey against assault allegations in 2023.

BREAKING: Russell Brand arrives at court as he faces sexual offence charges. https://t.co/TC2ROCL7wW 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/FNLHtlXM12 — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 2, 2025

Russell spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, address and that he understood his bail conditions during the short hearing.

Last month, Russell was charged with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault.

According to the Metropolitan Police, these charges are in relation to a number of allegations between 1999 and 2005, made by four separate women.

Ahead of returning to the UK for his court hearing, the 49-year-old shared a video on X, saying: “I want a trial because I know that I’m innocent.”

He continued: “I know that I’m a broken sinner and a wretched hopeless individual but I know I’m innocent, so an examination, a thorough and intrepid examination, will establish that innocence in the eyes of everybody.”

“I welcome it, what a relief it will be – I’m going to my country right now.”

Why don’t they want a rape gang inquiry?! If you’re innocent, you WELCOME scrutiny. I welcome a trial — gladly — because I KNOW I’m innocent. So why won’t the UK government allow a proper investigation into rape gangs? Who’s protecting who? And why? pic.twitter.com/kHHZP9JCzh — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) May 1, 2025

Brand has been accused of raping a woman in the Bournemouth area in 1999, and indecently assaulting a woman in London’s Westminster area in 2001.

The actor has also been accused of orally raping and sexually assaulting a woman in Westminster in 2004.

The fourth charge alleges that a woman was sexually assaulted in Westminster between 2004 and 2005.

In 2023, the 49-year-old was accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse as part of a joint investigation by Channel 4’s Dispatches programme, The Times and The Sunday Times.

At the time, Russell denied all the allegations against him.

In November, the Met Police handed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

A statement from the Metropolitan Police at the time said: “Following an investigation by Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times in September 2023, the Met received a number of reports of sexual offences from women in London and elsewhere in the country.“

“A file of evidence has now been passed to the CPS for their consideration.”

“As part of the investigation, a man in his 40s has been interviewed by officers under caution on three separate occasions.”

The statement continued: “These interviews related to a number of non-recent sexual offences which are alleged to have taken place both in and outside of London.”

“Officers continue to support the CPS as part of their investigation.”

In a statement shared on his social media after the charges were announced, Russell denied the allegations, saying: “I’ve always told you guys that when I was young and single, before I had my wife and family who are just out of shot over there, my beautiful children, I was a fool, man.”

“I was a fool, man, before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbecile, but what I never was, was a rapist.

“I’ve never engaged in non-consensual activity, I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes. I want to thank all of you for your continuing support.”

He added: “Of course I am now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I’m incredibly grateful for that.”