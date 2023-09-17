Russell Brand dropped by talent agency amid sexual assault allegations

This article contains allegations that some readers may find triggering.

Russell Brand has been dropped by his talent agency, amid claims he sexually assaulted four women.

The serious allegations, which the comedian has vehemently denied, came to light following a joint investigation by the Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

In a statement to MailOnline, his now former talent agency Tavistock Wood said: “Russell Brand categorically and vehemently denied the allegation made in 2020, but we now believe we were horribly misled by him. TW has terminated all professional ties to Brand.”

Four women have accused Russell of sexual assault for the years between 2006 and 2013. At the time of the alleged assaults, Russell was a BBC Radio 2 presenter, Channel 4 presenter, acting in Hollywood films, and presenting his own late night talk show Brand X. The Channel 4 documentary Dispatches aired on Saturday night and in it, the alleged victims also claimed the comedian subjected them to controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour.

One woman, named Nadia, alleged that Russell raped her against a wall in his LA home.

According to medical records, she was treated at a rape crisis centre that same day where she was given antibiotics and emergency contraception.

Nadia sought therapy after the ordeal, and detailed being “scared” to go to the police for fear of the toll it would take on her and her family because of his fame.

A second woman, named Alice, claimed Russell assaulted her when he was 31 and she was 16 and still in school.

She alleged he referred to her as “the child” during an emotionally abusive and controlling relationship that lasted for about three months.

Alice revealed Russell made her feel “giddy” and “special”, and alleged her “engaged in the behaviours of a groomer” often trying to “drive a wedge between her and her parents”.

A third woman claimed Russell sexually assaulted her while she worked with him in LA, and that he threatened to take legal action if she told anyone else about her allegation.

The fourth woman claimed she was also sexually assaulted by the comedian, and alleged he has been physically and emotionally abusive towards her.

Russell’s former personal assistant Helen Berger appeared in the documentary, and she branded him a “narcissist” whose “favourite subject was him”.