Russell Brand breaks silence on rape and sexual assault charges against him

Russell Brand has denied his charges of rape and multiple counts of assault.

The 49-year-old refuted the accusations against him in a video that was uploaded on X on Friday, titled: “My response.”

He claimed that the British government was using the law as a “weapon” against him.

In the video he said: “I’ve always told you guys that when I was young, and single, before I had my wife and family … I was a fool, man.”

“I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile. But what I never was was a rapist,” Russell alleged.

“I’ve never engaged in nonconsensual activities. I pray you can tell that by looking in my eyes.”

He added: “Of course I am now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I’m incredibly grateful for that.”

Earlier this week, Russell Brand was charged with rape and multiple counts of assault.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the charges are in relation to a number of allegations between 1999 and 2005, made by four different women.

The comedian was charged with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and two counts of sexual assault.

In a statement, the Met Police said: “The Met’s investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police.”

The Crown Prosecution Service added: “We carefully reviewed the evidence after a police investigation into allegations made following the broadcast of a Channel 4 documentary in September 2023.

“We have concluded that Russell Brand should be charged with offences including rape, sexual assault and indecent assault.”

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 2nd.

Brand has been accused of raping a woman in the Bournemouth area in 1999, and indecently assaulting a woman in London’s Westminster area in 2001.

The actor has also been accused of orally raping and sexually assaulting a woman in Westminster in 2004.

The fourth charge alleges that a woman was sexually assaulted in Westminster between 2004 and 2005.

In 2023, the 49-year-old was accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse as part of a joint investigation by Channel 4’s Dispatches programme, The Times and The Sunday Times.

At the time, Russell denied all the allegations against him.

In November, the Met Police handed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

A statement from the Metropolitan Police at the time said: “Following an investigation by Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times in September 2023, the Met received a number of reports of sexual offences from women in London and elsewhere in the country.

“A file of evidence has now been passed to the CPS for their consideration.”

“As part of the investigation, a man in his 40s has been interviewed by officers under caution on three separate occasions.”

The statement continued: “These interviews related to a number of non-recent sexual offences which are alleged to have taken place both in and outside of London.”

“Officers continue to support the CPS as part of their investigation.”