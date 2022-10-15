Rupert Grint pens heartfelt tribute to Harry Potter co-star Robbie Coltrane after his death

Rupert Grint has penned a heartfelt tribute to his Harry Potter co-star Robbie Coltrane.

The actor, who was best known for his role as Hagrid in the franchise, sadly passed away on October 14 aged 72.

Rupert, who played Ron Weasley in the films, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of Robbie as Hagrid.

He wrote: “Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone. I’ll never forget the smell of cigars and beard glue- a wonderful combination.”

“No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie. Just as Hagrid was in the books and films Robbie was in life- warm, compassionate and hilarious. A giant hearted man who was still looking out for us even decades later.”

“Sending love to his family. See you on the other side Bobser,” Rupert added.

Daniel Radcliffe, who played title character Harry Potter, also paid tribute to his late co-star and friend Robbie in a statement shared with the PA news agency.

He said: “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set.”

“I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner Of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up.”

“I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

Emma Watson, who played Hermione Grainger in Harry Potter, took to her Instagram story to pay tribute to the late actor.

She wrote: “Rest In Peace, Robbie Coltrane. Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had but most all he was deeply caring, and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult. His talent was so immense it made sense he played a giant – he could fill ANY space with his brilliance.”

“Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set, I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory. Know how much I adore and admire you. I’ll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs and your hugs.”

“You made us a family. Known you were that to us. There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione.”

James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley in the franchise, tweeted: “I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun. And I’ll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said “Enjoy it, you’ll be great”. Thank you for that x.”

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, tweeted: “One of my fondest memories of filming Harry Potter was a night shoot on the first film in the forbidden forest. I was 12. Robbie cared & looked after everyone around of him. Effortlessly. And made them laugh. Effortlessly.”

Harry Potter author J.K Rowling shared a sweet photo of herself, and Robbie, writing: “I’ll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children.”

Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, tweeted: “Heartbroken by the passing of Robbie Coltrane. Hagrid was my favourite character! Robbie portrayed Hagrid’s warmth, sense of home & unconditional love for his students and magical creatures so brilliantly. Thanks for all the laughter. Miss you Robbie. Sending love to your family.”

Warwick Davis, who played Robbie’s fellow Hogwarts co-worker Professor Flitwick, wrote: “I was saddened to learn that fellow #HarryPotter cast member, Robbie Coltrane died today. Always jovial, he brought warmth, light and laughter to any set he walked on to. RIP Robbie, Beloved Giant of comedy x.”

Oliver Phelps, who played Fred’s twin George Weasley, shared a photo in tribute to the late actor and wrote: “November 2001 – Leicester Square, London. ‘Soak this in lads, its like a Rolls-Royce for your first car!’ Robbie Coleraine when he was next to me on the red carpet of the first HP premiere. Over the years we had some great chats about history and travel. Rest in peace Robbie x.”

The official Wizard World Twitter account also wrote: “We are hugely saddened to hear of the passing of the magnificent Robbie Coltrane who played Hagrid with such kindness, heart and humour in the Harry Potter films. He was a wonderful actor, a friend to all and he will be deeply missed.”

Robbie’s agent of 40 years Belinda announced the actor’s death on Friday.

In a statement, she wrote: “Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records’ Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV’s series Cracker in 1994, 1995 and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon.”

“He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films. A role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years.”

“James Bond fans write too to applaud his role in GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough. For me personally, I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”