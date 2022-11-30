Rumours are rife Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged.

The notoriously private couple were first linked in 2017, following their starring roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming – in which Tom played Peter Parker, and Zendaya portrayed his love interest Michelle.

After years of dating rumours, the pair finally confirmed their romance last July when they were papped kissing in Tom’s car in Los Angeles.

Last week, a source told Us Weekly that the Euphoria star and her English beau seem “serious and permanent”.

“They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together,” the insider added.

Following the report, fans are speculating the Zendaya and Tom have secretly gotten engaged.

One fan tweeted: “Tom Holland and Zendaya are engaged???? Crying and throwing up because Idk who I’m more jealous of.”

Another wrote: “someone just told me tom and zendaya are engaged PLS SOMEONE CONFIRM.”

A third penned: “TOM HOLLAND AND ZENDAYA ARE ENGAGED? WHAT OMG PLEASE BE REAL.”

