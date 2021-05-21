Home Top Story Rumours are rife Taylor Swift is in Ireland right now

Rumours are rife Taylor Swift is in Ireland right now

Her boyfriend Joe Alwyn is currently filming a new show in Belfast

By
Grace Flannery
-
SHARE

Rumours are rife Taylor Swift is in Ireland right now.

The 31-year-old’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is currently filming Conversations With Friends, a new series based on Sally Rooney’s first novel, in Belfast.

The rumours started circulating after TV producer Aaron Nelson posted a TikTok video on Thursday claiming the star was in Northern Ireland.

@aaronnelsonukFilming with Taylor Swift in Northern Ireland? ##belfast ##northernireland ##northernirish ##taylorswift♬ Shake It Off – Taylor Swift

The video has raked in over 124.6k views, and has sent fans into a frenzy on Twitter.

Taylor’s appearance in Ireland wouldn’t be a huge surprise, as its understood she’s been living in the UK with Joe over the past few months.

The pop singer also spent Christmas with Joe in Limerick back in 2018.

Check out the best reactions to Taylor being in Ireland right now below:

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker are talking all things Friends – ahead of the show’s upcoming reunion special.

The girls also talk Ariana Grande’s secret wedding to Dalton Gomez, and the fact Naomi Campbell just became a mother!

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes too.

Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR