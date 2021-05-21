Her boyfriend Joe Alwyn is currently filming a new show in Belfast

Rumours are rife Taylor Swift is in Ireland right now.

The 31-year-old’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is currently filming Conversations With Friends, a new series based on Sally Rooney’s first novel, in Belfast.

The rumours started circulating after TV producer Aaron Nelson posted a TikTok video on Thursday claiming the star was in Northern Ireland.

The video has raked in over 124.6k views, and has sent fans into a frenzy on Twitter.

Taylor’s appearance in Ireland wouldn’t be a huge surprise, as its understood she’s been living in the UK with Joe over the past few months.

The pop singer also spent Christmas with Joe in Limerick back in 2018.

Check out the best reactions to Taylor being in Ireland right now below:

hi taylor swift i’m free in belfast today if you would like to get a drink with me in belfast today because i’m free for you, taylor swift, any time today in belfast for a drink — Jessica Lawrence (@jesslawrenzo) May 20, 2021

The girls and I roaming Belfast tryna find Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/VeiWHiXK5u — Ben Weekes (@Ben_Weekes1) May 20, 2021

Manifesting that Taylor Swift enjoys Belfast so much that she brings the Folklovermoreless tour to the SSE Arena pic.twitter.com/W3qKuXyv4j — Reece (@Randomer2k16) May 20, 2021

Going to the big Primark in Belfast to wait for Taylor Swift. — Stephen Donnan-Dalzell🇵🇸 (@Donnan_S) May 20, 2021

Hi @taylorswift13 It’s dry in Fermanagh right now, do you wanna come visit? I will PM you the 261 schedule, can’t lift you in Belfast but could get you at Clogher. Let me know. — Victoria Johnston (@V_toriaJohnston) May 21, 2021

Taylor swift being in Belfast has my nerves wrecked, I just know she is at some family run cafe in the middle of larne — dylan (@SKINNYHOTBOY) May 20, 2021

