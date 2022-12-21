Rumours are rife Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers have split.

The Normal People star started dating the American singer in 2020 – but the couple only went Instagram official in December last year.

The couple recently sparked engagement rumours, but it has since been reported that they called off their engagement.

It comes after Phoebe was reportedly spotted “flirting” with American comedian Bo Burnham at Kate Berlant’s one-woman comedy show on Monday.

An insider at Jezebel said that the chemistry between the pair “felt flirtatious” and that Bo seemed to be “trying to impress” Phoebe.

According to the Deux U podcast, Bo and Phoebe have also been spotted “making out” and “canoodling” around Los Angeles.

Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham are sparking dating rumors after recent sightings amid reports that she's split from Paul Mescal https://t.co/Y5VcdBFSWM — JustJared.com (@JustJared) December 20, 2022

Last week, a photo of Phoebe kissing The 1975 frontman Matt Healy while Bo stood behind them went viral.

Matt posted the photo to his Instagram, and captioned it: “Gay Poets Society.”

Paul and Phoebe were first linked in the summer of 2020, when they were spotted on a brunch date in Kinsale, Co. Cork.

PHOEBE BRIDGERS AND MATT HEALY KISS ?!?!?!? HUUHHH?????? pic.twitter.com/X5qjw9R5MV — Omar (@omarfromfinance) December 13, 2022

Months later, the pair were spotted at the exclusive Soho Farmhouse in England, and onlookers told the Mail On Sunday that they were “all over each other”.

Paul previously starred in the music video for Phoebe’s song ‘Savior Complex’, which was directed by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The video was shared on Phoebe’s official Facebook page, just days after Paul finally revealed that he has a girlfriend.

During an interview with GQ in November 2020, the actor described his girlfriend as a “lifesaver”, but refused to name the lucky lady.

One year later, they finally made their red carpet debut as a couple, and went Instagram official the following month.

The couple sparked engagement rumours back in April, when Phoebe referred to Paul as her “fiancé” at Coachella, where she was performing.