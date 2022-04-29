Rumours are rife Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers are engaged.

The Normal People star, 26, has been dating the American singer, 27, since 2020 – but the couple only went Instagram official in December last year.

According to The Mirror, Phoebe referred to Paul as her “fiancé” at Coachella over the weekend, where she was performing.

The Irish actor was spotted hanging out with his Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar Jones at the California festival, as he supposed his rumoured bride-to-be.

Paul and Phoebe were first linked in the summer of 2020, when they were spotted on a brunch date in Kinsale, Co. Cork.

Months later, the pair were spotted at the exclusive Soho Farmhouse in England, and onlookers told the Mail On Sunday that they were “all over each other”.

Paul previously starred in the music video for Phoebe’s song ‘Savior Complex’, which was directed by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The video was shared on Phoebe’s official Facebook page, just days after Paul finally revealed that he has a girlfriend.

During an interview with GQ last November, the actor described his girlfriend as a “lifesaver”, but refused to name the lucky lady.

Paul and Phoebe made their red carpet debut as a couple in November, and they went Instagram official the following month.

Phoebe also spent last Christmas in Ireland with Paul and his family, where they enjoyed some festive drinks with his pals.