Rumours are rife Kourtney Kardashian has given birth

Rumours are rife Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have welcomed their first child together.

While the reports are unconfirmed, TMZ has claimed Kourtney was spotted arriving at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday.

The reality star’s due date was this week, and the couple have previously said they wanted their baby to be born on Halloween – which was on Tuesday.

Fuelling speculation, Travis was spotted arriving at the hospital on Thursday afternoon.

Around 3.30pm, Kourtney’s sister Kylie Jenner was also seen walking into the facility after pulling up in her Range Rover.

Separately, a source has told DailyMail.com that Kourtney gave birth two days ago.

The reality star and the Blink-182 drummer, who tied the knot in Italy last summer, are set to welcome a baby boy – who they’re planning to name Rocky.

Kourtney, 44, announced her pregnancy by stepping out at a Blink-182 concert earlier this year, holding a sign which read: “Travis, I’m pregnant”.

After the Blink-182’’ bandmates called the sign to his attention, the drummer made his way down off the stag to share a passionate kiss with his wife.

The pregnancy announcement made reference to Blink-182’s All The Small Things music video.

In September, Blink-182 were forced to postpose a number of their gigs, as Travis rushed home to the US due to an “urgent family matter”.

Kourtney later revealed she had been hospitalised and had to undergo “urgent fetal surgery”, as she thanked doctors for saving her baby’s life.

She wrote at the time: “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear.”

”I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

“Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing,” she added.

Kourtney already shares three children with her ex Scott Disick – Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Travis shares two children, Landon and Alabama, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – who he was married to from 2004 until 2008.

He is also the step-father of Shanna’s 24-year-old daughter Atiana, from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.