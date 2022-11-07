Rumours are rife Dermot Kennedy has secretly wed his longtime girlfriend Aisling Finnegan.

The couple have been an item for almost ten years, and the singer even accompanied Aisling when she represented Dublin in the Rose of Tralee back in 2015.

An insider told the Sunday World: “It’s widely believed they had a small wedding abroad in recent weeks with just a few close family members and close friends present.”

The source also noted that Dermot has been wearing a gold ring on a chain around his neck in recent weeks, which is believed to be his wedding band.

Goss.ie has contacted Dermot’s reps for a comment.

Dermot and Aisling are notoriously private, and the musician has only ever shared two photos of them together on social media – which were posted back in 2016.

One shows the couple overlooking Lake Brienz in Switzerland, and the other shows the pair posing for a snap in Central Park in New York.

The rumoured newlyweds hail from the same area in Dublin, and it’s understood Aisling works as a physiotherapist and pilates instructor.

During a previous interview with the Irish Mirror, Dermot admitted he was grateful he found love before he became famous.

“If I was in a situation now where things were kicking off – and I thought about this quite a bit – and if you’re in a scenario where you were trying to find somebody it would be so hard to get to the bottom of people’s motives,” he said.

“Like, it would be so hard to know if someone truly wants to know you, or if they’re just enticed by what you’ve done and who you are and your career.”

“And so I think that’s an easy thing for me to take for granted – the fact that I’m with somebody who knows me truly and knows who I was when she was buying me cinema tickets, you know what I mean?”

“Really from the start. And I think that counts for a lot. And then friends and family, too.”