Rumoured ‘pageant beauty’ at the centre of major investigation into Electric Picnic ticket scam

A rumoured “pageant beauty” is at the centre of a major investigation into an Electric Picnic ticket scam.

According to the Irish Independent, Gardaí have identified at least 20 victims who have been scammed into buying tickets for the sold-out Electric Picnic festival from the same young woman.

Over the past few days, dozens of people have taken to social media to share their own tales of how they were allegedly scammed by the suspect, who is said to be in her 20s.

The EP ticket scam has blown up so much on social media that people are calling for a Netflix documentary to be made on the shocking saga.

Local Gardaí in Laois are now investigating the situation, after receiving numerous formal complaints from people who purchased tickets from the woman and never received them.

According to the outlet, its understood the suspected fraudster has netted at least €80,000 from the elaborate scam.

A source told the newspaper: “This entire scam has been the subject of huge dialogue on social media in recent days – in some posts the wrong high profile Laois lady has been blamed for running this scam. This matter is now the subject of a major investigation by local gardaí.”

“Ticket resale fraud is a huge problem now – a lot of it would not be classified as organised crime – like what seems to have happened here it is about individuals pulling a scam,” the source continued.

“The problem is that people are being massively ripped off usually though social media – a lot of it is happening on Facebook at the moment.

“What is being seen by gardaí across the county is that the suspect has access to a genuine ticket but then they sell the real ticket over and over again.”

“The first person who buys the ticket gets it – everyone else just gets a copy of the ticket and then becomes a victim,” the source added.

Amid the ongoing scandal, Gardaí have issued a statement on social media regarding online scammers and fraudsters.

They also advised anyone who has been the victim of online fraud to contact them either at their local station or call the garda confidential line.

“It is very important that you exert a great degree of caution if attempting to purchase tickets for a sold out event through any third-party known or otherwise,” they wrote.

“Do not trust that the tickets you believe you are purchasing are real. It is likely they will not materialise, and in fact do not exist.”