Rugby star Jordan Conroy reveals his relationship status ahead of Dancing with the Stars final

Jordan Conroy has revealed his relationship status ahead of the Dancing with the Stars final.

The rugby star will take to the dancefloor for the final time on tonight’s show, in the hopes of taking home the glitterball trophy.

Speaking ahead of the grand finale, the Tullamore native admitted he “doesn’t have the energy” to date at the moment, as he juggles dancing and rugby.

He said: “Genuinely I’m very single because between the rugby and the dancing it’s literally taking over my whole life. I don’t even have the energy to be dating right now because it’s just too much.”

“As a man, I’m very bad at multitasking. I can barely do the dancing and the rugby so to be honest, when this is over I’m going straight back into the rugby.”

“My love life can wait, I’m just too wrecked,” Jordan added.

Jordan and his dance partner Salome Chachua will dance the Paso Dable in tonight’s final.

The 28-year-old said: “I’m just happy to be in the final, just being there with all the other contestants, I think we are all deserving to be where we got.”

“I’m just glad I got to dance every single week with Salome, got to put on a show and got to meet all these lovely people as well. So at the end of the day if we were to win, it’s just the cherry on top, but the whole experience itself is the winner for me.”

“Whatever happens, happens. I’m just glad I get to do one more dance with Salome and I’m just going to have fun and enjoy the moment and cherish… I just wanted to make it to the end and say I got there,” he added.

Jordan is up against singer Erica Cody, Paralympian Ellen Keane and jockey Nina Carberry in the final.

The Dancing with the Stars final airs on RTÉ One tonight at 6:30pm.