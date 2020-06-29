Rubberbandits star Blindboy urgers people to wear masks in public as lockdown restricts ease

'If you don't wear yours it makes another persons effort null'

Rubberbandits star Blindboy has encouraged people to wear masks in public – as lockdown restrictions continue to ease in Ireland.

As Ireland officially enters Phase 3 today, many salons, restaurants and businesses are reopening – and it is now mandatory to wear masks on public transport.

The top podcaster took to Twitter to urge his followers to follow these guidelines in a candid message.

“Remember, as we enter the great reopening. Wear a cotton face covering to protect others, not yourself,” he advised.

“If you don’t wear yours it makes another persons effort null. Think of at at risk people.”

“Lets Co-operate together to minimise the second wave,” he added.

Blindboy isn’t the only Irish celebrity who has encouraged people to stay protected as restrictions begin to ease nationwide.

Jennifer Zamparelli previously opened up about the importance of face masks in public places and posted an image of herself and her children – Florence and Enzo – wearing masks on Instagram.

“Three separate studies found the routine wearing of masks can curb COVID 19 yet nearly 70 % of the population will not wear one when they go out??” she wrote.

“Is it comfort, is it the look? Why wouldn’t you if it can save lives?” she commented.

Earlier this month, the 40-year-old advised her followers to tune into her radio show and discuss the issue with her on air.

