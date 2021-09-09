RTÉ’s Ultimate Hell Week branded ‘great TV’ as Irish stars face gruelling challenges

The celebrity version of RTÉ’s Ultimate Hell Week premiered on Wednesday night, and viewers were very impressed by the first episode.

The series follows a host of famous faces as they take part in a gruelling special forces selection course designed by former members of Ireland’s elite Special Forces unit, the Army Ranger Wing (ARW).

To date, two groups of civilians have taken on RTE’s Ultimate Hell Week challenge, and now it’s the turn of the professionals as eighteen well-known personalities from the world of sports and entertainment attempt to pass the Hell Week course.

With a failure rate upwards of 90%, only the toughest candidates will survive.

The celebrity line-up includes singer Jake Carter, former rugby player Peter Stringer, professional dancer Laura Nolan, footballer Stephanie Roche, actor Ryan Andrews, reality star Marc O’Neill, former GAA player Eamon McGee, and popular influencer Niamh Cullen.

Cork GAA star Valerie Mulcahy, weatherman Deric Hartigan, online comedian Rory O’Connor, former rugby player Andrew Trimble, musician Barry Murphy, swimmer Melanie Nocher, RTÉ teacher John Sharpson, model and influencer Paul Olima, rugby player Anna Caplice and former GAA star Darran O’Sullivan will also make an appearance.

Over five days, the celebrity recruits will be required to pass numerous rigorous physical and mental tests.

Surviving on two to three hours of sleep a night, they will have to overcome cold-water events, height tests and claustrophobic challenges as well as various trials of strength, stamina and determination.

Based on the actual exercises and tests currently used the on the ARW selection course, the Hell Week course instructors (DS) have designed a course that will test recruits physical, emotional and psychological resilience.

And with each recruit representing a charity of their choice, the stakes are high as the longer they last, the more they will raise for their worthy cause.

During the first episode, the 18 celebrity recruits were transported by high speed rib to an abandoned military base in east Cork, where they were immediately put through their paces.

One of their first challenges involved jumping out of a helicopter into the freezing cold Irish sea – which proved too much for Eamon McGee and Paul Olima, who dropped out.

It’s safe to say viewers loved the first episode of RTÉ Ultimate Hell Week, and took to Twitter to praise the show.

Everyone on #HellWeek deserves a JAYSUS MEDAL. They’re all incredible! Me aul pal @RyanAndrews17 is quite LITERALLY mighty 🙌🏼 — James Patrice (@JamesPatrice) September 8, 2021

In fairness to @rte, this is movie-grade cinematography in a reality TV show. Brilliant. #HellWeek pic.twitter.com/OpJKy7tv2W — Røbbie Døyle (@Doyle1876) September 8, 2021

Now that was great TV. They could have treated Peter Stringer better though. He played for Ireland. He should hurt them back 😆#HellWeek — Rory Cowan (@1rorycowan) September 8, 2021

Well done all. That was great TV. Don’t forget to donate. #HellWeek pic.twitter.com/Ll27LhWGUl — Røbbie Døyle (@Doyle1876) September 8, 2021

Amazing and compelling show. So artistically put together. Well done guys! Delighted to play a small part of it #HellWeek https://t.co/pO82FbdXNz — Dr. Malie Coyne (@MalieCoyne) September 8, 2021

Love this programme , I definetly wouldnt survive this !! #ultimatehellweek #HellWeek #hellisnoword 🙈🙊😳 — Joan Walsh JW 💚✌ (@82Joanw) September 8, 2021

I love this show. The concept, the application, the dedication and grit of the competitors. I hope they raise a shitload for each of their charities #HellWeek — G. Forde (@garforde) September 8, 2021

Excellent opening episode of #Hellweek on @rte. Immense respect for our army ranger unit who are a unique & highly disciplined breed. Good luck to all the brave participants including @stringer9 – text Recruit7 to 50300 to donate €4 to @CUH_Cork children’s unit! pic.twitter.com/G4fawhSylY — Sandra Murphy (@sandramurphy999) September 8, 2021

Ultimate Hell Week – The Professionals continues next Wednesday at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.