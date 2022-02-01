RTÉ’s Today thrown into chaos as ANOTHER presenter tests positive for Covid-19

Sinead Kennedy has become the second Today presenter to test positive for Covid-19 this week.

The 37-year-old, who made her return to the programme last month after an extended maternity leave, was missing from Monday’s episode of the RTÉ show while she self-isolated.

Her co-host Daíthí O Sé will also miss the show this week while he recovers from the virus.

Derek Mooney, Maura Derrane and Marty Morrisey will fill in for Dáithí and Sinead on the show over the next number of days.

Speaking on Monday’s show, Maura said: “I am not usually here but Dáithí and Sinead are both self-isolating.”

Last month, Operation Transformation star Kathryn Thomas and Dancing With The Stars presenter Jennifer Zamparelli both missed episodes of their shows after contracting the virus.

Ray D’Arcy stepped in for Kathryn, while Lottie Ryan took over from Jennifer.