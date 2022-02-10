RTÉ’s hit crime drama Kin renewed for a second season

RTÉ’s hit crime drama Kin has been renewed for a second season.

Series two will go into production this summer, and will once again air on RTÉ One, RTÉ Player, and AMC+ internationally.

The first season featured a stellar cast, including Clare Dunne (Herself), Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones), Charlie Cox (Daredevil), and Ciarán Hinds (Belfast).

The eight-part drama charted the lives of the Kinsellas, a small but tight-knit crime family embroiled in a war against a powerful drug kingpin, Eamon Cunningham (played by Hinds).

The finale saw an arrogant Eamon meeting his untimely demise, which was orchestrated by the shrewd and sharp Amanda.

Dermot Horan Director of Acquisitions & Co-Productions for RTÉ said: “As the home of quality Irish drama, RTÉ is delighted to deliver another series of Kin to Irish audiences.”

“The first series was enjoyed in huge numbers across RTÉ on both television and RTÉ Player, as well as in North America and Scandinavia.”

“We’ve worked with our international partners to make sure we could answer the call of Irish audiences to deliver another series and to ensure that Irish talent and quality Irish drama is showcased on the world stage.”

“Series two of Kin adds to our strong slate of Irish drama being delivered to audiences over the coming year.”

The new season will see the Kinsellas as the top dogs in Dublin, but killing Eamon Cunningham has created as many problems as it solved.

They have incurred the wrath of an enemy even more dangerous than him. And where once there was the unbreakable bonds of blood and family, now there is only suspicion, distrust and resentment.

But the greatest threat to the family emerges from within – in the shape of a ruthless, bullying, agent of chaos.

Fortunately, from positions of great adversity the boldest plans are often forged. And so it is with the Kinsellas.