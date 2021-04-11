Home Top Story RTÉ viewers react to the return of Reeling in the Years

RTÉ viewers react to the return of Reeling in the Years

The new series premiered on RTÉ on Sunday night

By
Sophie Clarke
-
RTÉ viewers were delighted as the new season of Reeling in the Years aired on RTÉ on Sunday night.

Each half-hour programme of the new sixth season will feature a specific year between 2010 and 2019, combining contemporary chart hits with some of the most memorable moments in news, current affairs, sport and entertainment.

The season premiere focused on the year 2010, which covered everything from the iconic clip of the man falling on the ice as Ireland faced freezing temperatures, to the death of legendary broadcaster Gerry Ryan.

Following the return of the hit series, viewers took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Irish actress Amy Huberman, who’s wedding to Brian O’Driscoll featured in the episode, tweeted: “Nothing makes you feel old quite like being in bed at 8.30 pm on a Sunday evening. Except being in bed at 8.30 pm on a Sunday evening and your mother texting you to say you were on Reeling in The Years.”

James Patrice wrote: “The music? The coverage of @amyhuberman’s wedding? This is the MOST ALIVE I’VE FELT ON A SUNDAY NIGHT IN A YEAR #ReelingInTheYears”

 

