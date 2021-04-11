The new series premiered on RTÉ on Sunday night

RTÉ viewers react to the return of Reeling in the Years

RTÉ viewers were delighted as the new season of Reeling in the Years aired on RTÉ on Sunday night.

Each half-hour programme of the new sixth season will feature a specific year between 2010 and 2019, combining contemporary chart hits with some of the most memorable moments in news, current affairs, sport and entertainment.

The season premiere focused on the year 2010, which covered everything from the iconic clip of the man falling on the ice as Ireland faced freezing temperatures, to the death of legendary broadcaster Gerry Ryan.

Following the return of the hit series, viewers took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Irish actress Amy Huberman, who’s wedding to Brian O’Driscoll featured in the episode, tweeted: “Nothing makes you feel old quite like being in bed at 8.30 pm on a Sunday evening. Except being in bed at 8.30 pm on a Sunday evening and your mother texting you to say you were on Reeling in The Years.”

James Patrice wrote: “The music? The coverage of @amyhuberman’s wedding? This is the MOST ALIVE I’VE FELT ON A SUNDAY NIGHT IN A YEAR #ReelingInTheYears”

Nothing makes you feel old quite like being in bed at 8.30 pm on a Sunday evening. Except being in bed at 8.30 pm on a Sunday evening and your mother texting you to say you were on Reeling in The Years. — Amy Huberman (@amyhuberman) April 11, 2021

The music? The coverage of @amyhuberman’s wedding? This is the MOST ALIVE I’VE FELT ON A SUNDAY NIGHT IN A YEAR #ReelingInTheYears — James Patrice (@JamesPatrice) April 11, 2021

Reeling in the years with the iconic 2010 moment of the man falling on ice has saved 2021. It cannot get better than this — amy (@amyeve25) April 11, 2021

i have to say it was fucking beautiful that they begun Reeling in the Years with the guy who slipped on the ice on the 6 o’clock news — jodie (@yupfinglas) April 11, 2021

I hope the serotonin rush from watching Reeling in the Years never ends — Conor O'Malley (@coomalle) April 11, 2021

The man who fell on the ice in 2010:

"Finally I can get on with my life and move on from that stupid video" Reeling In The Years 5 seconds into its new series: pic.twitter.com/brGXfQwXjm — Liam Lee (@Liam_Lee92) April 11, 2021

New season of reeling in the years. The earth is healing ❤️ — Andy P (@TheNamesAndy) April 11, 2021

anyone else weirdly emotional at reeling in the years? i am holding back tears. FOR WHAT REASON — jodie (@yupfinglas) April 11, 2021

Ugh lads the thrill I get from Reeling in the Years isn’t wise. Plz tell me it’s normal to be feeling equal parts hope and doom from watching the bits we lived through/remember and…….. I just really hope it gets better (both the show and actual real life) — Gracey O'Connell ⚡️ (@GraceyOConnell) April 11, 2021

Reeling In The Years opening with the man slipping on the ice was so iconic 👏🏽👏🏽 — Sophie Weldon (@sophieweldonx) April 11, 2021

Reeling in the years will always be the 🐐 — Marky (@Abbott_96) April 11, 2021