RTÉ viewers react to emotional episode of Reeling in the Years

RTÉ viewers have reacted to tonight’s emotional episode of Reeling in the Years.

The 30-minute episode focused on the year 2015, with key moments including the marriage referendum, the Carrickmines fire, the Berkeley balcony collapse, the November 2015 Paris attacks and the refugee crisis featuring on tonight’s show.

Viewers took to Twitter after the episode aired to share their thoughts, including popular presenter Carl Mullan who wrote: “That whole Marriage referendum sequence was PERFECT #ReelingInTheYears.”

Another tweeted: “An emotional rollercoaster tonight, so much tragedy, but a fab way to end the show! #Yes #ReelingInTheYears.”

An emotional rollercoaster tonight, so much tragedy, but a fab way to end the show! #Yes #ReelingInTheYears — Ciara Hackett (@ciara_hackett) May 16, 2021

God my hearts broken watching this all over again. You don’t understand the heartbreak we felt watching what happened in Carrickmines and Travellers today are still living in those conditions. #ReelingInTheYears — mags (@magshutchinson_) May 16, 2021

That episode of #ReelingInTheYears was a whole range of emotions wasn’t it? Forgot 2015 had such sad moments — Jaime Downey (@jaimedowney) May 16, 2021

The Carrickmines Fire. An unspeakably awful tragedy and an indictment on the state’s ignorance towards the Travelling Community. #ReelingInTheYears pic.twitter.com/S4maJ98cL0 — Jack Nolan 🇵🇸 (@jacknolan__) May 16, 2021

Ireland being the first country in the world to pass Equal Marriage by popular vote is hands down this country's finest moment in my life time 👏❤#ReelingInTheYears pic.twitter.com/5TETuFBkwI — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) May 16, 2021

That whole Marriage referendum sequence was PERFECT 😭❤️❤️❤️❤️#ReelingInTheYears — Carl Mullan (@CarlMullan) May 16, 2021

Will never, ever forget the day Ireland voted #YESEQUALITY to love. Should never have gone to referendum, though – we should not have made our families and friends ask for their human rights in the face of the Iona Institutes of the world.#reelingintheyears — Mike McGrath-Bryan (@mike_mcgb) May 16, 2021

Reeling in the years tonight was so emotional. That referendum in 2015 was the truly beat of Irish people🇮🇪🏳️‍🌈 #reelingintheyears #Ireland — becky (@Tara52910668) May 16, 2021

I was in no way prepared for the Marriage Equality segment on #ReelingInTheYears. I’m in tatters. I’ll never forget Newstalk calling it at 9:40am, screaming at my friend that WE WON and just breaking down crying on the stairs. Never so proud to be 🇮🇪 — John Sullivan (@nanasthoughts) May 16, 2021

Such brilliant scenes in #ReelingInTheYears for marriage equality. Great moment and campaign @goggshealy @brianatsocdems — Orla O'Connor (@OrlaNWCI) May 16, 2021

Have yet to make it through an episode of #ReelingInTheYears without crying. #2015AndCounting — Eithne Shortall (@eithneshortall) May 16, 2021

Omg Berkeley 😭😭😭 will never forget that tragedy those poor children #reelingintheyears — Gracey O'Connell ⚡️ (@GraceyOConnell) May 16, 2021

That was definitely the most emotionally crippling episode of this season, I’m floored #ReelingInTheYears — Sorcha ✊🏻🇵🇸 (@sorcham12) May 16, 2021

It really should be called 'Reeling in the Tears.' 😭#ReelingInTheYears — Aoife Murray (@aoifemurr) May 16, 2021