RTÉ viewers react to emotional episode of Reeling in the Years

Tonight's episode focused on the year 2015

Sophie Clarke
RTÉ viewers have reacted to tonight’s emotional episode of Reeling in the Years.

The 30-minute episode focused on the year 2015, with key moments including the marriage referendum, the Carrickmines fire, the Berkeley balcony collapse, the November 2015 Paris attacks and the refugee crisis featuring on tonight’s show.

Viewers took to Twitter after the episode aired to share their thoughts, including popular presenter Carl Mullan who wrote: “That whole Marriage referendum sequence was PERFECT #ReelingInTheYears.”

Another tweeted: “An emotional rollercoaster tonight, so much tragedy, but a fab way to end the show! #Yes #ReelingInTheYears.”

