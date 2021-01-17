Home Top Story RTÉ viewers praise ‘incredible’ Brenda Fricker following her appearance on The Tommy...

RTÉ viewers praise ‘incredible’ Brenda Fricker following her appearance on The Tommy Tiernan Show

The award-winning actress opened up about her experiences with loneliness and depression

RTÉ viewers have praised Brenda Fricker following her appearance on The Tommy Tiernan Show.

The legendary Irish actress opened up about her experiences with loneliness and depression in an honest interview on Saturday night.

The 75-year-old told the chat show host: “I live a very quiet life well under the radar and I drive a tiny car, own a cottage, that’s about it.”

“Talking to the wall quite a bit, talking to the dog, writing poetry, reading books, watching television.

“Nothing different than anybody else does, except being alone so much can make you talk to the wall a bit more than most people,” the Home Alone 2 star explained.

“At this moment time, well, only yesterday, I went to the doctor and he said, ‘We’re going to put you on stronger antidepressants’.

“Because I am a bit of a recluse. The thing about staying inside by choice is fine, but the moment you’re told to stay inside you want to go out.”

“I do get very depressed, there’s no doubt about that… I was a regular up at St Pat’s before it was all posh like it is now. It was Dickensian, the old building.

“It was very difficult but there was a wonderful doctor Anthony Clare. He saved my life. He was brilliant with me. He really got me out of the mire,” Brenda admitted.

“I suppose when you’re that depressed, you don’t feel too deeply respectful towards yourself. So that when you’d spend an hour or sometimes two with him, it was life changing.”

Following her appearance on the show, many took to Twitter to praise Brenda, with viewers branding her “incredible” and “remarkable”.

