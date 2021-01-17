RTÉ viewers praise ‘incredible’ Brenda Fricker following her appearance on The Tommy Tiernan Show

The award-winning actress opened up about her experiences with loneliness and depression

RTÉ viewers praise ‘incredible’ Brenda Fricker following her appearance on The Tommy...

RTÉ viewers have praised Brenda Fricker following her appearance on The Tommy Tiernan Show.

The legendary Irish actress opened up about her experiences with loneliness and depression in an honest interview on Saturday night.

The 75-year-old told the chat show host: “I live a very quiet life well under the radar and I drive a tiny car, own a cottage, that’s about it.”

“Talking to the wall quite a bit, talking to the dog, writing poetry, reading books, watching television.

“Nothing different than anybody else does, except being alone so much can make you talk to the wall a bit more than most people,” the Home Alone 2 star explained.

“At this moment time, well, only yesterday, I went to the doctor and he said, ‘We’re going to put you on stronger antidepressants’.

“Because I am a bit of a recluse. The thing about staying inside by choice is fine, but the moment you’re told to stay inside you want to go out.”

“I do get very depressed, there’s no doubt about that… I was a regular up at St Pat’s before it was all posh like it is now. It was Dickensian, the old building.

“It was very difficult but there was a wonderful doctor Anthony Clare. He saved my life. He was brilliant with me. He really got me out of the mire,” Brenda admitted.

“I suppose when you’re that depressed, you don’t feel too deeply respectful towards yourself. So that when you’d spend an hour or sometimes two with him, it was life changing.”

Following her appearance on the show, many took to Twitter to praise Brenda, with viewers branding her “incredible” and “remarkable”.

The #TommyTiernanShow really is something unique. Tonight’s show with the remarkable Brenda Fricker feels like eavesdropping on a very personal conversation. — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) January 16, 2021

God but isn’t Brenda Fricker one of the most authentic women ever. Great chat with @Tommedian @RTEOne #TommyTiernanShow — Barbara Scully (@barbarascully) January 16, 2021

Could listen to Brenda Fricker for hours. Incredible woman & an incredible actor #TommyTiernanShow https://t.co/hOHsZmBv0b — Emma Eliza Regan (@emmaelizar) January 16, 2021

Oh my god I want to give her a hug #Brendafricker #TommyTiernanShow — Wayne L (@WayneLawlor) January 16, 2021

Tommy Tiernan has a wonderful gift. That interview with Brenda Fricker was quite incredible. She didn’t want to there to the start & didn’t want to leave at the end. Superb #tommytiernanshow — Niall McGarry (@MrNiallMcGarry) January 16, 2021

Sadness is an essential emotion, it means we can empathise.

Brilliant, honest #BrendaFricker @Tommedian #TommyTiernanShow — Ruth Smith (@theruthsmith) January 16, 2021

That interview with Brenda Fricker is legendary #TommyTiernanShow He managed to get the very best out of the Oscar winner 👏 — Never Mind (@racross) January 16, 2021

Brenda Fricker on the Tommy Tiernan show last night, wow. What a beautiful interview and conversation. I'm in awe of her voice, poeticism, intelligence, honestly and humour but sad at a seemingly tortured soul. Well done @Tommedian at bringing her to life! — Áine Tivnan (@AineTivnan) January 17, 2021

Brenda Fricker is a gem. As down to earth as you could find #TommyTiernanShow — John McNamara (@jmcnamaracoach) January 16, 2021

Lovely listening to Brenda Fricker such honesty!! — Clare keaveney (@cmrkeaveney) January 16, 2021