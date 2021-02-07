RTÉ viewers praise Brian O’Driscoll following emotional appearance on The Tommy Tiernan Show

The former rugby star bravely opened up about losing a friend to suicide

RTÉ viewers have praised Brian O’Driscoll following his emotional appearance on The Tommy Tiernan Show.

The rugby legend bravely opened up about the death of a close friend, who sadly took his own life 12 years ago.

The father-of-three admitted the death “never made sense” to him, and that he still dreamt about his friend coming back.

The 42-year-old said: “One of my very good friends committed suicide 12 years ago. That was probably as big as it’s gotten.”

“In some ways, because of the actual circumstances of how it happened and it was such a bolt from the blue… you don’t have the answers. You just have to accept it. It was like a moment of madness.”

“I’ve a recurring dream that I get every five or six months, he comes back into it and he’s just been away. It’s actually lovely, I’m not sad when I wake up. It’s kind of nice in that moment, I’m kind of relieved.”

“The whole thing never made any sense. So just to have a moment of ‘ah that makes sense, you went away’, rather than the finite alternative,” he explained.

“At least he was back. It was like, even though you’re not going to hang out with me anymore, at least I know you’re alive. That gives a sense of comfort.”

Following his appearance on the popular chat show, viewers took to Twitter to praise Brian and Tommy for the “powerful” interview.

A young person commented to me once that suicide doesn’t end pain it just passes it on to someone else, that was so powerfully evident in the space between @Tommedian & @BrianODriscoll on the #tommytiernanshow — Mark Smyth (@psychpolis) February 6, 2021

God, this @Tommedian interview with @BrianODriscoll is amazing. Tommy is brilliant at bringing out a side of people we’ve never seen before. Compelling viewing. #tommytiernanshow — Maureen Catterson (@MoCatterson) February 6, 2021

I can be dubious about #mentalhealth discussions on talk shows, but the @Tommedian / @BrianODriscoll chat was honest, raw & authentic, which is not easily done👏 I also thought the mattress in the car story was class 😂 Children remember experiences not things👍 #tommytiernanshow — Dr. Colman Noctor (@colnoc77) February 7, 2021

Such a fantastic interview with @BrianODriscoll on @Tommedian tonight. It's just so refreshing to have some proper conversation & comfortable silences. I think lockdown has made us much more reflective #tommytiernanshow https://t.co/dZkNGKfyrC — Jennifer Gavin (@Jensology) February 7, 2021

That #TommyTiernanShow interview with Brian struck a lot of chords. Most importantly though & lads especially, try & reach out if you’re not doing ok. To see a physically strong guy like Brian choke up says it all about losing a mate & helps normalise mental health. — Nobby (@NobbyFM104) February 6, 2021

Just watched #tommytiernanshow that 15 minutes with @BrianODriscoll very powerful — John McClave (@johnmc32) February 7, 2021

Wow. #tommytiernanshow the interview with Brian O’Driscoll is just superb. Well done. — Rory Gilsenan (@rorygils6) February 7, 2021