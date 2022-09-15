RTÉ viewers left ‘sobbing’ after the latest episode of Ultimate Hell Week

RTÉ viewers were left “sobbing” after the latest episode of Ultimate Hell Week.

The popular show follows a host of famous faces as they take part in a gruelling special forces selection course designed by former members of Ireland’s elite Special Forces unit, the Army Ranger Wing (ARW).

This year’s line-up includes social media star Tadhg Fleming, actor Johnny Ward, TV presenter Blathnaid Treacy, Olympian David Gillick, and Mrs. Brown’s Boys star Fiona O’Carroll.

Virgin Media presenter Paul Ryder became the first celebrity to leave the show last week, after a tough final challenge.

During the new season’s second episode, which aired on Wednesday night, four more celeb contestants exited the show.

Irish runner Michael McKillop, former Miss Ireland Pamela Uba, The Swing Cats star Luke Thomas, and jockey Oisin Murphy all left after finding the challenges too difficult.

Reacting to the emotional episode, one viewer tweeted: “If you’re not violently sobbing at #UltimateHellWeek tonight you are made of granite.”

Another wrote: “Not me crying watching Celebrity Ultimate Hell Week…”

A third fan penned: “Absolutely bet into #UltimateHellWeek, have so much respect for every person who does it. I’m a mess watching I don’t know how they do it.”

The show continues next Wednesday on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.