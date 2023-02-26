RTÉ viewers left shook as popular Dancing with the Stars contestant faces dance-off

RTÉ viewers were left shook on Sunday night, as popular Dancing with the Stars contestant Panti Bliss faced the dance-off.

The drag queen faced former rugby star Shane Byrne in the dance-off, after they both received the fewest public votes.

The judges voted to save Panti, meaning Shane’s time on the show has come to an end.

While fans were disappointed to see Shane go home, they were even more shocked that Panti was in the dance-off to begin with.

The Dubliner has been hotly tipped to win the series, and even topped the leaderboard last weekend.

Panti, Brooke Scullion, Carl Mullan, Kevin McGahern, Suzanne Jackson, and Damian McGinty remain in the competition.

Dancing with the Stars continues on RTÉ One next Sunday at 6:30pm.