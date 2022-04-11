RTÉ viewers left ‘bawling’ after emotional DIY SOS Ireland home transformation for ‘incredible’ family

RTÉ viewers were left “bawling” after an emotional DIY SOS Ireland home transformation for an “incredible” family.

On Sunday’s episode of the popular show, Baz Ashmawy and the team headed to Santry in Dublin to renovate the Costello family’s home.

Laura Costello was left partially paralysed after giving birth to her fourth child, Daniel, in June 2020 – after having a rare birth event called an amniotic fluid embolism.

Immediately after the birth, Laura fell unconscious and was taken into the ICU where her brain activity was extremely low but after a few days, she thankfully started showing small signs of improvement.

The young mum is now in a wheelchair, and her home wasn’t suitable for her occupational needs until the DIY SOS Ireland team in came in and made some major changes to the house.

After the emotional episode aired, viewers took to Twitter to praise the “incredible” and “inspirational” Costello family.

One tweeted: “The most incredible family. What a warrior Laura is and so positive. David, the very best example of a man who just loves his wife and family above all else. Their positivity is inspirational. BAWLING.”

Another wrote: “What a man, what a husband, what an absolute incredible father David is. I wish him & Laura a life filled with love, happiness and most of all good health Jees… I don’t have anymore tears left.”

A third viewer penned: “What a gorgeous couple and family. #DIYSOS has me in floods this evening. Such a brilliant programme. Love Bazz.”

