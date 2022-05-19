RTÉ viewers delighted to see Tommy Tiernan star in Conversations with Friends

The TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Conversation with Friends premiered on Irish television on Wednesday night.

From the producers of global hit Normal People, the brand new series will air over six weeks, with two episodes each Wednesday night, on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player at 9.35pm.

As the first two episodes aired on RTÉ, viewers were pleasantly surprised to see Tommy Tiernan, who plays the father of lead character Frances.

Many fans tuned into the drama after watching the final episode of Derry Girls on Channel 4, which also starred Tommy as Erin’s dad Gerry Quinn.

Taking to Twitter, viewers said they were delighted to see him onscreen again, and praised his incredible acting.

One viewer wrote: “Tommy Tiernan is in Conversations with Friends?!”

Another tweeted: “Turned on #ConversationswithFriendsafter #derrygirlsfinale and seeing Tommy Tiernan here as well, what a superb actor! I really hope he keeps doing it, he’s fab!”

Seeing Tommy Tiernan in both Derry Girls and Conversations with Friends proved to me just how talented an actor he is.

Lenny Abrahamson, who directed Conversations with Friends, has already praised the much-loved comedian for his incredible role in the new series.

The filmmaker said: “He is amazing. Unlike his character in Derry Girls, this is Tommy playing deadly serious. He is brilliant in it.”

“He plays Frances’ father, who has got a drink problem and kind of estranged from his ex and in a way his daughter.”

“He is a great actor Tommy, and takes it incredibly seriously. And when he is on set, he is really working. I have to say I really admire him greatly as an actor.”

Watch the trailer for the new series below: