RTÉ viewers are “delighted” Dancing with the Stars is back.

The series returned tonight after a year-long hiatus, with presenters Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne at the helm.

Twelve celebrity contestants will be vying for the glitterball trophy this year, hoping to impress judges Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry, and Arthur Gourounlian – who has replaced Julian Benson.

On tonight’s show, six celebrities will make their dancing debut with their professional dancing partners – Neil Delamere, Missy Keating, Nicolas Roche, Cathy Kelly, Nina Carberry, and Gráinne Seoige.

Aengus Mac Grianna, Billy McGuinness, Ellen Keane, Erica Cody, Matthew MacNabb and Nina Carberry will make their dancing debuts on the second episode of the show – which airs next Sunday.

There will be no eliminations until the third week of the show.

Taking to Twitter to react to the show’s comeback, one viewer wrote: “So happy @DWTSIRL is back tonight finally Best of luck to all the crew putting on a fab show in difficult circumstances #DWTSIrl.”

Another fan tweeted: “Great to see #DWTSIRL back on our screens Nothing like a little glitz & glamour to lift our spirits during these bleak, dull January evenings.”

