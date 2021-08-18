RTÉ unveils new season schedule – including brand new talent series

Some of our favourite shows are also returning!

RTÉ have unveiled their new season schedule, including a brand new talent series hosted by Westlife’s Nicky Byrne.

Last Singer Standing is a karaoke-inspired game show where singers from around Ireland compete to win a €25k prize.

Pop superstars Nadine Coyle, Joey Fatone and Samantha Mumba will be joining the show as panelists, offering their expert opinions and advice throughout the series.

Angela Scanlon will debut her brand-new entertainment show Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything on Saturday nights, where she will chat with guests who have agreed to be asked about absolutely anything!

Irish Love Island star Maura Higgins will host the brand new series Glow Up Ireland, which will see ten of the country’s best amateur make-up artists battle it out to become Ireland’s next make-up star.

Hell Week – The Professionals will see 18 of Ireland’s fittest from the world of sport and entertainment take on the gruelling physical and mental challenge, which has a 90% failure rate.

Tommy Tiernan will return with his popular chat show, while Ryan Tubridy celebrate the 60th anniversary of The Late Late Show.

Baz Ashmawy will return with another season of DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland, and other popular shows including First Dates Ireland, Room To Improve, Ireland’s Fittest Families, Soundtrack to my Life hosted by Bressie and The Style Counsellors are returning in the coming months.

Jennifer Zamparelli will host six-part family-TV series Home Advantage, Maura Derrane and Dáithí Ó Sé are back to present the 10th season of Today, Brendan Courtney will get to know four more well-known Irish Personalities in Keys To My Life, and the Home Rescue crew return to de-clutter more family homes.

RTÉ are also bringing over 40 hours of new Irish drama, including eight-part gangland series Kin – starring Charlie Cox, Clare Dunne, Aidan Gillen, Ciaran Hinds, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Sam Keeley, Emmet J. Scanlan and Yasmin Seky.

Following the global success of Normal People, the highly anticipated TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends is also coming to RTÉ this season.

Hidden Assets is a brand new six-part drama set in Co. Clare, and will tell the story of “family, power and the corrosive effects of boundless greed”.

New crime drama Harry Wild, comedy-drama The Dry, and gripping thriller Bloodlands are also coming to RTÉ this season – along with Dublin Murders, Three Families, Yellowstone, Unforgotten and the return of Fair City.

Season two of the hit series Smother has also been confirmed, and will see Val Ahern’s world rock once again when a stranger turns up on her doorstep.

The Gossip Girl reboot will premiere on RTÉ, and all six seasons of the original series will be available to watch on RTÉ Player.