RTÉ top 10 best-paid list sees shift from presenters to management

The new list of RTÉ’s top earners has seen a shift from being dominated by TV and radio presenters to management executives following a slew of departures from high-profile stars.

Last year, RTÉ bosses Kevin Bakhurst, Richard Waghorn and Adrian Lynch came behind Liveline presenter Joe Duffy.

However, according to this report, it has become apparent that the “big earners” in Monstrose are senior management, rather than on-air talent.

According to the RTÉ annual report for 2024, Joe Duffy was paid €351,000 last year through his company Claddaghgreen Limited, making him the station’s top income since Ryan Tubridy left.

However, following Joe Duffy’s retirement, he won’t be included in the top 10 list the following year.

Following the former Liveline host, the top five are composed of management personnel: Director General Kevin Bakhurst receives €339,954, Deputy Director-General Adrian Lynch receives €292,285, Chief Technology Officer Richard Waghorn receives €287,120, and Director of News and Current Affairs Deirdre McCarthy receives €281,187.

Claire Byrne, who will move from RTÉ to Newstalk in early 2026, ranks sixth after receiving €280,000.

In August, RTÉ confirmed that Claire will leave RTÉ later this year, and David McCullagh will replace her on RTÉ Radio 1’s flagship Today programme, which airs every weekday at 10am.

The departing director of human resources, Emer Cusack, comes in at seventh as she was paid €274,694 last year. She will remain in her current role until next spring.

Late Late host Patrick Kielty comes in eighth, earning €255,657.

Rounding out the top 10 are Miriam O’Callaghan on €246,708 and Brendan O’Connor on €244,099.

Listing the payment of executives is a relatively new departure in the wake of the Ryan Tubridy payment scandals.

The annual report also contains details of a golden handshake payment made last year to a member of management, who is not named.

“In 2024, there was one severance payment and includes a contribution to legal fees agreed with a former member of the previous executive board with a total cost of €475,000. In the comparative [2023], there were severance payment made totally €768,000 to previous members of the executive board.”