RTÉ to air TV series adaption of Sally Rooney’s Normal People

RTÉ has announced that it will air the TV adaption of Sally Rooney’s Normal People this spring.

The best-selling book by the Irish author has been adapted for the small screen, and now, Irish viewers will be able to enjoy it.

The highly-anticipated 12-part relationship drama stars Kildare native Paul Mescal in his first TV role as the character Connell.

Meanwhile, British actress Daisy Edgar Jones plays protagonist Marianne.

The series, adapted from the book, follows two young people navigating adulthood and relationships in a coming of age tale set in Ireland.

The couple begin their tumultuous relationship as schoolchildren in Sligo, and continue it when they go on to attend Dublin’s Trinity College.

