RTÉ still hasn’t found a lucrative sponsor for Ryan Tubridy’s old radio slot – after payments scandal

RTÉ has confirmed it still hasn’t found a “six-figure” sponsor for Ryan Tubridy’s old radio slot.

Until earlier this year, the 50-year-old presented The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 from 9am until 10am on weekdays.

The programme was renamed The Nine O’Clock Show following the presenter’s departure from the station, and has been temporarily hosted by Oliver Callan, Brendan Courtney and Maura Derrane.

However, a full-time replacement has yet to be confirmed for Ryan, and according to the Irish Independent, an announcement is “not imminent”.

Just three months ago, Center Parcs said it would not be renewing its deal as the sponsor of the RTÉ Radio 1 show, amid the ongoing payments scandal.

The broadcaster is now working to fill one of its prime commercial slots as its suffering increased financial losses.

Per the publication, Center Parcs’ previous sponsorship deal was worth €295,000.

An RTÉ spokesperson said that the now-Nine O’Clock Show “does not currently have a sponsor”.

When asked whether it was seeking a new sponsor, the spokesperson told the Irish Independent: “RTÉ is in constant contact with clients and agencies with appropriate sponsorship opportunities as they arise.”

According to the publication, RTÉ Radio 1 boss Peter Woods held a meeting with staff recently to say the announcement of Ryan’s full-time replacement was “not imminent”.

An RTÉ source said a decision might take some time, explaining: “The radio bosses are taking their time over this because they want to get it right.”

In recent days, Kathryn Thomas revealed she had thrown her hat in the ring for the prime-time presenting gig, claiming RTÉ bosses are “looking at changing not just the presenter, they’re looking at the schedule”.

However, an RTÉ source told the Irish Independent differently, stating: “Things may have changed in the last week or so, but from what I’m hearing, any major changes will mean big money, and that will limit what RTÉ can do with the slot and with the schedule.”

Another source said: “I think it will stay an hour long and it will stay as light entertainment. I can’t see the listenership figures being affected by Tubridy’s exit, because Irish radio listeners are creatures of habit.”

“Morning Ireland attracts the biggest radio audience in Ireland, and if you can get people’s attention in the morning, they tend to leave the dial there.”