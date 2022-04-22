RTÉ star Carl Mullan marries longterm love Aisling Brennan in intimate ceremony

Carl Mullan married his longterm love Aisling Brennan in an intimate ceremony on Friday.

The RTÉ star and the paediatric nurse, who were childhood friends, exchanged vows at Ballybeg House in Co. Wicklow, surrounded by their friends and family.

In the first photo from their wedding day, the couple looked happier than ever as their guests showered them with confetti.

The bride, a frontline worker usually seen in scrubs, walked down the aisle with her mother in an elegant gown created by Irish designer Aoife Kennedy.

The newlyweds, who have been together for six years, tied the knot with their nine-month-old son Daibhí and dog Angie by their side.

A host of well-known faces were also spotted at the wedding, including Carl’s 2FM Breakfast co-hosts Doireann Garrihy and Donncha O’Callaghan.

Doireann stunned in a lime green dress by Reiss, which she paired with a silk bag by Irish designer Aisling Kavanagh.

Carl proposed to his longtime love in October 2020, and announced their engagement on Instagram.

He wrote at the time: “Loved her since I was 11 and buzzing to let you all know she said yes ❤️❤️❤️.”

The following August, the couple welcomed their first child together – a son named Daibhí.

The RTÉ 2FM presenter announced the exciting news via Instagram by sharing a sweet video of their newborn son.

He captioned the post: “Helloooo everyone 👋🤗 Welcome to the world Daibhí Mullan, it’s pretty great here, you’re going to love it 🌍💙.”

“Thank you everyone for all the lovely messages checking in on us over the last couple of weeks ❤️ We’ve just been loving every second of our new life as a family and trying to taking it all in ❤️.”

“There will never ever be any words to adequately thank the incredible staff in Holles Street hospital,” the new dad continued.

“I’m not sure if any of them will ever see this, but if they do, all I can say is thank you for bringing our little boy safely in to the world – you were by our side for a few hours but some day we’ll tell Daibhí about the incredible women who helped bring him to us safely.”

“We’re so lucky to have people like Aine, Anna & Anya in this world 💙 (and so many more who’s names we didn’t catch at the time) Thank you 💕 And finally to the new Mam, my beautiful Ais ❤️ Daibhí and I are so lucky to have an absolute superhero looking after us. I’m so grateful to you for bringing him into the world 💙.”

“So here’s to Ais, here’s to all the amazing Mam’s out there, and here’s to all midwives/nurses/doctors bringing beautiful little babies in to the world every single day ❤️,” Carl concluded his post.