RTÉ staff earning over €40k facing pay cuts under proposed agreement

The cuts will be part of the broadcaster's cost-saving plan

RTÉ staff earning over €40,000 are set for pay cuts this year, under a proposed new agreement.

Following discussions between management and the RTÉ Trade Union Group, the broadcaster has announced a series of proposals to reduce costs, in order to improve the “financial stability” of RTÉ.

The proposals, which will be put forward for ballot, include a voluntary redundancy scheme, cuts to staff pay, reductions in allowances, reductions in salary protection and sick pay (in line with public service levels), and standardisation of leave.

According to the agreement, staff with salaries under €40,000 will be exempt from pay cuts under the proposed deal.

However, staff earning over €40k are facing pay cuts ranging from 3pc to 5pc.

The agreement also notes that allowances would be reduced by 10%, and RTÉ’s contribution to salary protection would be reduced from 33% to 20%.

If the agreement is accepted, it will commence on May 1st, 2021 and remain in force until April 30th, 2023.

After this period of time, changes outlined in the agreement will be reversed.

RTÉ Director General, Dee Forbes, said: “As the RTÉ/TUG Stability Agreement recognises upfront, RTÉ is experiencing ongoing financial difficulties that require immediate measures to ensure our continued viability.”

“I am very conscious that measures that affect the pay and conditions of all staff are difficult, particularly at this time. But they are necessary as part of a series of measures to return RTÉ to a sustainable financial position.”

“I believe the measures are proportionate and fair and crucially, as the Agreement states, they reflect RTÉ’s continued commitment to the principles of protecting employment, content and output.”