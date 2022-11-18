RTÉ set to air acclaimed documentary on Vicky Phelan following her death

RTÉ are set to air an acclaimed documentary on Vicky Phelan following her death.

The Cervical Check campaigner, 48, sadly passed away in the early hours of Monday morning at Milford Hospice in Limerick.

The Kilkenny native is survived by her parents John and Gabby, her husband Jim, and their two children Amelia, 16, and Darragh, 11.

In tribute to the late Vicky, RTÉ are set air the acclaimed documentary VICKY on Wednesday, November 23 at 9.35pm; in addition to this, The Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy is expected to honour her memory on Friday night.

VICKY is a profound and intimate journey into the late 48-year-old’s fight to expose the truth of what happened during the CervicalCheck scandal, and her personal fight to extend her life after receiving a terminal diagnosis.

The powerful documentary was voted Best Irish Documentary by the Dublin Film Critics Circle at this year’s Dublin International Film Festival.

It was also nominated for an Irish Council of Civil Liberties (ICCL) Human Rights Award at the festival.

VICKY was produced by Sasha King, Bill Snodgrass, and Vicky Phelan with the support of Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland.

Executive producers are Martina Niland, and Lesley McKimm for Screen Ireland.

Vicky received a false negative test after she went for a cervical smear test back in 2011.

Three years later, the Kilkenny native was diagnosed with cancer, and in January 2017, she was informed that she had months to live.

In April 2018, Vicky was awarded €2.5m in damages in the High Court over the error, and her story led to the CervicalCheck scandal.

At the time, the 48-year-old stood at the steps of the High Court and gave an impassioned speech about how the system had horrendously let her down and cost her her life.

The cervical check scandal is now known as one of the worst women’s health scandals in Irish history.

After receiving her terminal diagnosis, Vicky used her platform to fight for justice, and highlighted the lack of cancer treatments available in Ireland.

The mother-of-two was forced to travel to the US on a number of occasions for treatment.

In 2019, Vicky penned a memoir called Overcoming, and a documentary following her life recently aired in Irish cinemas.

Read more about Vicky’s incredible achievements here.

VICKY will air on RTÉ One at 9.35pm on Wednesday, November 23.