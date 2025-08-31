RTÉ is set for a massive shake-up following the news of Claire Byrne’s move to Newstalk.

According to the Irish Mail on Sunday, the presenter made her decision to leave the broadcaster “months ago”, in a deal reportedly worth in the region of €2million over the next three years.

Claire’s shock exit comes after Joe Duffy’s recent retirement, paving the way for a “generational” shake-up of RTÉ radio.

It’s understood bosses are now eyeing up outside talent, including Newstalk presenter Kieran Cuddihy and former Today FM host Dermot Whelan.

A source told the newspaper: “The departures of Claire and Joe are a loss, obviously, on a one micro level. Claire more so than Joe. RTÉ Radio 1 has been in need egy of reshaping for many, many it years.

“But there was never really any opportunity to totally overhaul the schedule and breathe new to life into programming and presenters.

“It’s not just the public to, face of the station that’s changed; behind the scenes in terms of build management and producers there are new sheriffs in town.”

“RTÉ not only want to, but have to, reset the dial,” another insider said. “They firstly have to build back public trust, which was hammered during the whole Ryan Tubridy debacle.

“They also have to hang on to their existing audience while also trying to entice the younger 35-plus professional listener over to RTÉ. Now – and this is the kicker – this has to be done within the boundaries of very restrictive financial restraints.”

While Claire’s decision to leave wasn’t entirely motivated by money, the salary cap of €250,000 at RTÉ was likely a factor, as it resulted in her pay being cut by €30,000.

“Claire’s decision to move wasn’t purely based on money,” a source said. “That said, she wants to feel valued so she went off and negotiated a far better deal for herself with Newstalk. Fair play to her. She knows her value and she stuck to it.”

Another source added: “This may have come as a shock to some people in RTÉ, but in some quarters it’s been known for some time that she [Byrne] wanted out.”

A friend of the presenter added: “Claire decided a few months back she wasn’t going to sign a new contract with RTÉ.

“So once she had made the decision, she began negotiations with Newstalk. I’m delighted for her.”